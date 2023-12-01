Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / REC share price locked at 8% upper circuit to hit 52-week high: What drove the rally?

REC share price locked at 8% upper circuit to hit 52-week high: What drove the rally?

Nikita Prasad

  • 'For the first time, REC crossed disbursement of 1,00,000 crore in a year. In corresponding period of 8 months of FY 2022-23 the disbursement was 46,075 crore,' said REC in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Shares of REC hit 52-week high today.

REC Share Price Today: Shares of REC were locked at 8 per cent upper circuit at 382.75 apiece on the BSE, hitting its 52-week high mark, after the state-owned firm's yearly disbursement crossed 1 lakh crore for the first time ever on Friday, December 1. In the corresponding period of eight months to the financial year, the disbursement was 47,035 crore.

“For the first time, REC crossed disbursement of 1,00,000 crore in a year. In corresponding period of 8 months of FY 2022-23 the disbursement was 46,075 crore,'' said REC in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.