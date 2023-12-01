REC Share Price Today: Shares of REC were locked at 8 per cent upper circuit at ₹382.75 apiece on the BSE, hitting its 52-week high mark, after the state-owned firm's yearly disbursement crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time ever on Friday, December 1. In the corresponding period of eight months to the financial year, the disbursement was ₹47,035 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For the first time, REC crossed disbursement of ₹1,00,000 crore in a year. In corresponding period of 8 months of FY 2022-23 the disbursement was ₹46,075 crore,'' said REC in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

