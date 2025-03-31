Markets
Indian stock markets may wilt under US reciprocal tariff weight
Summary
- Nifty may open gap-down by 1% on Tuesday; a decisive breach of 23,000 can cause a spike in volatility
Mumbai: Indian markets could open up to 1% lower on Tuesday after the Eid holiday, suggests weekly options data, as bears are likely to return ahead of US President Donald Trump’s 2 April deadline for reciprocal tariffs.
