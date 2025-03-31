The dollar index has fallen from the high of 110.18 earlier this year to 104 as US businesses rushed to import goods ahead of the reciprocal tariffs kicking in. This resulted in dollar supply increasing with holders of other major currencies, resulting in a decline in the relative value of the greenback, which is used in 70% of global trade invoicing. However, as goods and services become costlier in the US, the Federal Reserve might be unable to cut interest rates, rendering US exports uncompetitive. A stronger dollar and higher US bond yields could exacerbate FPI outflows from emerging markets like India.