Invest in domestic businesses to insulate portfolio from uncertainty, says CIO of Kotak AMC
Ram Sahgal 10 min read 07 Apr 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- Kotak Mahindra AMC's portfolios are 85% tilted toward domestic-oriented companies and prefers large banks, says CIO Harsha Upadhyaya
India's domestic-focused businesses will feel relatively less pain of the US reciprocal tariffs and it would pay to stay invested in businesses oriented toward local markets, according to a top fund manager of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd.
