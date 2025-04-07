There is retaliation by China and the EU, which could complicate issues for financial markets as seen over the past two days, prolonging the uncertainty which markets don't like.

First of all, we don't know whether we have had the last word from the US. Secondly, we still do not know what will be the reaction of other countries. We have just seen the reaction from China, but who knows. There could be other reactions from elsewhere or even from China or from the US itself. It's clearly very uncertain at this point of time. I think we'll have to wait for a few more weeks, few more months probably, to really get to know the extent of impact that you will see.