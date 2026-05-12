Recode Studios share price hits 5% upper circuit after bumper debut

Recode Studios share price made a strong debut on BSE SME today. Recode Studios share price today opened at ₹213.10, which is 35% higher than the issue price of ₹158. Post a bumper debut, the stock was locked in at a 5% upper circuit at ₹223.75 per share. Recode Studios share price touched an intraday low of ₹213.10 per share today.
The ₹44.6 crore SME IPO was open for subscription from 5 May to 7 May. The issue was priced at ₹150– ₹158 per share. Recode Studios IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 234.64 times, as per chittorgarh.com
Ahead of the public offering, the company raised ₹12.7 crore from anchor investors on 4 May, providing early institutional backing.
Established in 2021, Recode Studios functions within India's beauty and personal care industry under the “Recode” label. The firm specialises in branding, sourcing, and retailing a diverse array of cosmetics, skincare, and body care items via a combination of physical locations, franchise stores, its own online platforms, and third-party e-commerce websites.
Its products are available on platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, and Flipkart, while its offline growth is supported by a blend of company-operated and franchised stores. As of September 2025, Recode had opened 24 stores across 14 states, comprising 3 company-owned stores and 21 franchise outlets.
The business offers more than 350 SKUs across makeup, skincare, body care, and beauty accessories, catering to consumers mindful of their budgets.
In terms of finances, Recode has demonstrated significant growth, reporting total earnings of ₹57.5 crore and a net profit of ₹9.1 crore for the nine months ending December 2025, compared with ₹47.9 crore in revenue and ₹3.3 crore in profit for FY25.
Recode Studios is seeking funds through a mix of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of ₹39.6 crore and an OFS of ₹5 crore, bringing the total issue size to ₹44.6 crore. At the highest price point, the company will achieve a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹168 crore.
The proceeds from the IPO are intended to establish a new warehouse facility in Ludhiana, invest in marketing and brand development, meet working capital requirements, and address general corporate needs.
Seren Capital Pvt Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, while Mudra RTA Ventures Private Limited acts as the registrar for the issue. Asnani Stock Broker Pvt. Ltd. is designated as the Market Maker for the company.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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