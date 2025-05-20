Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 20 May

The benchmark Nifty 50 index ended 19 May at 24,945.45, declining by 74.35 points or 0.30%. This slight pullback comes on the heels of a strong uptrend in recent weeks and signals that the market may be in the midst of a healthy consolidation phase before its next directional move. The BSE Sensex lost 271.17 points to close at 82,059.42, down by 0.33%.

However, Moody’s decision to downgrade the US's credit rating further dampened sentiment, triggering caution across global markets. The India VIX fear gauge rose nearly 5%, indicating increased volatility in domestic markets.

On to stock recommendations for today by some of India's top market experts.

Stocks to trade today: Recommended by Trade Brains Portal ITC Ltd (Current price: ₹ 436) Target price : ₹ 495 in 16-24 months

: 495 in 16-24 months Stop-loss: ₹ 405

405 Why it’s recommended: ITC is India’s leading FMCG marketer with a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness, and information technology. The company is a market leader in the Indian paperboard and packaging industry. ITC Consumer Goods business, over the last decade, has established itself with 25+ world-class Indian brands, including Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Yippee! And more. ITC announced the acquisition of ABREL’s pulp and paper business, operated under the name of ‘Century Pulp and Paper,’ for a lump sum consideration of up to ₹3,500 crores on a cash-free, debt-free basis, which has an installed capacity of 4.8 lakh MTPA. Moreover, in its FMCG segment, ITC has signed share purchase agreements to acquire Sresta Natural Bioproducts's brand 24 Mantra Organic.

Also, the company has signed agreements with Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited operating in the premium ayurvedic and natural baby care space. ITC acquired the balance 73.5% stake over 2-3 years in Mother Sparsh, having an investment of ₹81 crore by FY27 with a total investment of ₹126 crore.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹61,236 crore for 9M FY25, up from ₹55,330 crore for 9M FY24, an increase of 11%. For Q3FY25, net segment revenue for cigarettes was up by 8.1% YoY, and PBIT was up by 4.1% YoY. FMCG revenue is up by 4% YoY, Agri segment revenue is up by 9.7% YoY, PBIT is up by 21.6% YoY, and paperboards and packaging revenue is up by 3.1%.

Risk Factor: The company’s cigarette segment is highly exposed to regulations. Any material regulatory development can have a significant impact on the business. Their revenue from the cigarette segment is highly concentrated. ITC's raw materials in agricultural commodities are exposed to climate change; it is a low-margin and highly volatile business. Variation in the crop output could adversely impact a company's operations. The company remains exposed to the impact of changes in the regulatory norms with respect to the treatment of manufacturing residual discharge/waste.

ACC Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,929) Target price: ₹ 2,520 in 12 months

2,520 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 1,635

: 1,635 Why it’s recommended: ACC Ltd is a leading cement and ready-mix concrete company in India, part of the Adani Group, and is a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements. The parent company, Ambuja Cement, is the second-largest cement company, holding a dominant 15% market share. In FY25, the consolidated Ambuja surpassed 100 MTPA cement capacity and further targets 118 MTPA by FY26 and 140 MTPA by FY28. ACC and Ambuja combined bring 73% of the trade cement share and 29% of trade volumes in premium products, amongst the highest in the industry. In FY25, ACC Ltd. volumes grew by 13% to 11.9 million tons from 10.5 million tons, while the parent Ambuja volumes stood at 11.6 million tons, up 22% from 9.5 million tons YoY. ACC Ltd. has the highest revenue from operations compared to Ambuja and Sanghi.

In FY25, the revenue from operations grew by 6% to ₹20,789 crore from ₹19,681 crore YoY. EBITDA stood at ₹2,088 crore, margins stood at 10%, and profit after tax grew by 2% to ₹2,402 crore from ₹2,335 YoY.

The company has two segments: the cement business contributes ₹20,504 crore, and ready-mix concrete contributes ₹1,382 crore.

To maximize its profit, the company decreased its power and fuel cost from ₹930 per ton in FY24 to ₹727 per ton in FY25. The power and fuel costs have reduced by 22% ( ₹203/t), driven by the WHRS share up by 14% and green power mix up by 23%. The company reduced 19% of costs through acquisitions and OPEX programs.

Further, the company targets to reduce the cost from 19% to 12% by FY28. However, currently green power consumption stands at 21% and is targeting to consume 60% of power from green by FY28. In addition, freight and forwarding costs have been reduced by 8%, and other expenses declined by 12% YoY. On a consolidated basis, the group has 62 million tons of clinker capacity and 100 MTPA cement capacity. The project under execution; other stages clinker capacity stood at 27, bringing the total capacity to 89 million tons and 40 MTPA cement capacity, bringing the total to 140 MTPA by 2028.

The company has 350 million users on its infrastructure platform. The Adani Group now operates 11 captive ships, 22 grinding units, and 24 integrated units. In India, it has more than 110,000 channel partners. The group owned 101 ready-mix concrete facilities, 10 bulk cement terminals, 82% of blended cement, and 65% of the clinker factor as of FY25. Furthermore, management anticipates that 118 MTPA of cement capacity in FY26 and 1,000 megawatts will be operational by June FY26.

By FY26 and FY28, the company anticipates EBITDA per ton of ₹915 and ₹1,500, respectively. In addition, significant projects and clinker capacity expansions will be put into service in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of FY26, with a cost of ₹3,650 per unit by FY28.

Risk Factor: ACC is subject to the costs of raw materials, including gypsum, coal, and limestone, which together make up about 40% of the entire direct cost. A rise in the price of raw materials may put pressure on the company's profit margins. Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India GAIL (India) Ltd Current price: ₹189.48

Why it’s recommended: Investment in renewable energy, international expansion, strong financial performance

Key metrics: P/E: 10.20 | 52-week high: ₹ 246.30 | Volume: ₹274 crore

Technical analysis: Holding above all key moving averages, bullish flag continuation

Risk factors: Pressure on profit margin, segmental loss, regulatory, and operational risk

Buy at: ₹189.48

Target price: ₹218 in three months

Stop loss: ₹175

Rane Holdings Ltd Current price: ₹1481.4

Why it’s recommended: Strong financial performance and growth, robust market position, and growth opportunities

Key metrics: P/E: 91.01 | 52-week high: ₹ 2,458.70 | Volume: ₹2.71 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA

Risk factors: Cyclicality of the automotive sector, limited diversification

Buy at: ₹1,481.4

Target price: ₹1,790 in three months

Stop loss: ₹1,340

Top 3 stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj Buy: Tata Steel Ltd (TATASTEEL) Current price: ₹157.55

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the stock has given an upper channel breakout at the ₹154 level, which is a bullish signal. RSI is positioned positively, supporting the momentum. Since we have closed above this level, we are expecting a good upside rally and might also see ₹170+ levels soon.

Key metrics Resistance level: ₹163-165 (short-term target zone)

Support level: ₹154 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Upper channel breakout

RSI: Positive and strengthening

Technical analysis: The stock has broken out of a consolidation channel with its price trading above key levels. The breakout with confirmation from RSI supports a bullish outlook. Sustaining above ₹154 increases the probability of further upside.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹154 may invalidate the breakout. Global cues or weakness in the metals sector may impact the setup.

Buy at: ₹157.55

Target price: ₹163-165 in 4-5 days

Stop loss: ₹154

Buy: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) Current price: ₹1,450

Why it’s recommended: The stock has closed above ₹1,400, which was an important resistance level based on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is drawn from the recent high of ₹1,993 to the recent low of ₹1,044. This breakout indicates bullish strength. On the daily chart, RSI is trading above 69, suggesting strong momentum, and the ADX is also on the bullish side, further confirming the positive trend.

Key metrics Resistance level: ₹1,540-1,565 (target zone)

Support level: ₹1,400 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Breakout above key retracement level

RSI: Above 69

ADX: Bullish

Technical analysis: The price has decisively crossed a key Fibonacci level with strength. Momentum indicators like RSI and ADX are aligned on the bullish side, indicating potential for a sharp move higher.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹1,400 could invalidate the setup. Broader market volatility or sector-specific news may impact short-term movement.

Buy at: ₹1,450

Target price: ₹1,540-1,565 in 4-5 days

Stop loss: ₹1,400

Buy: PI Industries Ltd (PIIND) Current price: ₹3,759

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the stock has given a breakout from a reverse head and shoulder pattern, which is a strong bullish reversal signal. RSI is trading above 62, indicating positive momentum, and MACD has given a fresh buy signal after a recent decline, adding confirmation to the bullish setup.

Key metrics Resistance level: ₹3,850-3,870 (target zone)

Support level: ₹3,700 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Reverse Head and Shoulder

RSI: Above 62

MACD: Buy signal

Technical analysis: The breakout from the reversal pattern, supported by momentum indicators like RSI and MACD suggests a bullish bias. Sustaining above the breakout level increases the probability of the target being achieved in the near term.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹3,700 may invalidate the pattern. Broader market weakness or sector rotation could impact the momentum.

Buy at: ₹3,759

Target price: ₹3,850-3,870 in 4-5 days

Stop loss: ₹3,700

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi-registered research analyst registration number: INH000015543

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.