Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 29 May
Livemint 11 min read 29 May 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Recommended shares today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith India, Ankush Bajaj and Trade Brains for Thursday, 29 May.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
- Indian benchmark indices extended losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, 28 May, weighed down by declines in heavyweights like ITC. This came despite strong cues from Wall Street, as profit booking in auto, IT, and metal stocks added further pressure on the benchmarks.
The Nifty 50 slipped 63 points, or 0.3%, to close at 24,752, while the Sensex shed 240 points, or 0.29%, ending at 81,312. Sectoral weakness in FMCG, auto, pharma, and metal stocks further weighed on the index. Overall, the market remained cautious ahead of key upcoming events, including the release of GDP growth data and the monthly F&O expiry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story