Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 29 May

The Nifty 50 slipped 63 points, or 0.3%, to close at 24,752, while the Sensex shed 240 points, or 0.29%, ending at 81,312. Sectoral weakness in FMCG, auto, pharma, and metal stocks further weighed on the index. Overall, the market remained cautious ahead of key upcoming events, including the release of GDP growth data and the monthly F&O expiry.

Here are the top stock picks for today as recommended by some of India’s top market experts.

Top 3 stock recommendations for today, 29 May, by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (Current price: ₹ 2,891)

(Current price: 2,891) Why GRSE is recommended: On the daily chart, the stock has shown strong bullish momentum and broken out of a consolidation range, indicating potential for further upside. Additionally, on the lower time frames, the stock has given a breakout with volume, which confirms the bullish setup and suggests a potential rally in the stock.

On the daily chart, the stock has shown strong bullish momentum and broken out of a consolidation range, indicating potential for further upside. Additionally, on the lower time frames, the stock has given a breakout with volume, which confirms the bullish setup and suggests a potential rally in the stock. Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 2,950-2,970 (short-term target zone); Support level: ₹ 2,870 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Bullish continuation breakout on daily chart; volume-backed breakout on lower time frame; RSI: Bullish on both daily and lower time frames, confirming the breakout

Resistance level: 2,950-2,970 (short-term target zone); Support level: 2,870 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Bullish continuation breakout on daily chart; volume-backed breakout on lower time frame; RSI: Bullish on both daily and lower time frames, confirming the breakout Technical analysis: The stock has broken out of a bullish consolidation pattern, showing strong price action and follow-through buying. The RSI adds further confirmation to the bullish structure. Sustaining above ₹ 2,891 increases the probability of reaching the target zone.

The stock has broken out of a bullish consolidation pattern, showing strong price action and follow-through buying. The RSI adds further confirmation to the bullish structure. Sustaining above 2,891 increases the probability of reaching the target zone. Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹ 2,870 may invalidate the breakout. Broader market weakness or negative sentiment may impact performance.

A breakdown below 2,870 may invalidate the breakout. Broader market weakness or negative sentiment may impact performance. Buy at : ₹ 2,891

: 2,891 Target price: ₹ 2,950-2970 in 4-5 days

2,950-2970 in 4-5 days Stop-loss: ₹ 2,870

Buy: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (Current price: ₹ 3,663)

Why Mazagon Dock is recommended : On the lower time frames, the stock has formed a triangle pattern and given a breakout, indicating a bullish setup with potential for a sharp move. Additionally, the stock is trading near its lifetime high and looks ready to make a fresh breakout, suggesting strong momentum and further upside.

: On the lower time frames, the stock has formed a triangle pattern and given a breakout, indicating a bullish setup with potential for a sharp move. Additionally, the stock is trading near its lifetime high and looks ready to make a fresh breakout, suggesting strong momentum and further upside. Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 3,810-3,840 (short-term target zone); Support level: ₹ 3,588 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Triangle breakout on lower time frame; nearing lifetime high breakout; RSI: Bullish on both daily and lower time frames, confirming the breakout

Resistance level: 3,810-3,840 (short-term target zone); Support level: 3,588 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Triangle breakout on lower time frame; nearing lifetime high breakout; RSI: Bullish on both daily and lower time frames, confirming the breakout Technical analysis: The stock has shown strong bullish consolidation with a breakout on lower time frames. It is approaching a new lifetime high, supported by bullish RSI and strong price structure. Sustaining above ₹ 3,663 increases the probability of reaching the target zone.

The stock has shown strong bullish consolidation with a breakout on lower time frames. It is approaching a new lifetime high, supported by bullish RSI and strong price structure. Sustaining above 3,663 increases the probability of reaching the target zone. Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹ 3,588 may invalidate the breakout. Broader market weakness or negative sentiment may impact performance.

Breakdown below 3,588 may invalidate the breakout. Broader market weakness or negative sentiment may impact performance. Buy at : ₹ 3,663

: 3,663 Target price: ₹ 3,810-3,840 in 4-5 days

3,810-3,840 in 4-5 days Stop-loss: ₹ 3,588

Buy: LT Foods Ltd (Current price: ₹ 422)

Why LT Foods is recommended: On the lower time frames, the stock has given a rectangle breakout, indicating accumulation and a fresh bullish move. Additionally, on the hourly chart, the stock has broken out of a rising wedge pattern, further confirming the bullish structure and potential for an upward rally.

On the lower time frames, the stock has given a rectangle breakout, indicating accumulation and a fresh bullish move. Additionally, on the hourly chart, the stock has broken out of a rising wedge pattern, further confirming the bullish structure and potential for an upward rally. Key metrics : Resistance level: ₹ 434-438 (short-term target zone); Support level: ₹ 416 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Rectangle breakout on lower time frame; rising wedge breakout on hourly chart; RSI: Bullish on both hourly and lower time frames, confirming the breakout

Resistance level: 434-438 (short-term target zone); Support level: 416 (pattern invalidation level); Pattern: Rectangle breakout on lower time frame; rising wedge breakout on hourly chart; RSI: Bullish on both hourly and lower time frames, confirming the breakout Technical analysis: The combination of rectangle and rising wedge breakouts suggests strong momentum and buyer interest. The price action is supported by bullish RSI, which adds conviction to the breakout. Sustaining above ₹ 422 increases the probability of reaching the target zone.

The combination of rectangle and rising wedge breakouts suggests strong momentum and buyer interest. The price action is supported by bullish RSI, which adds conviction to the breakout. Sustaining above 422 increases the probability of reaching the target zone. Risk factors : Breakdown below ₹ 416 may invalidate the breakout. Broader market weakness or negative sentiment may impact performance.

: Breakdown below 416 may invalidate the breakout. Broader market weakness or negative sentiment may impact performance. Buy at : ₹ 422

: 422 Target price : ₹ 434-438 in 4-5 days

: 434-438 in 4-5 days Stop-loss: ₹ 416

Two stock recommendations for today, 29 May, by MarketSmith India:

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (current price: ₹ 213)

Why it’s recommended: Expansion into new markets, government support, and regulatory moat

Expansion into new markets, government support, and regulatory moat Key metrics: P/E: 21.37 | 52-week high: ₹ 285.18 | Volume: ₹ 113.69 crore

P/E: 21.37 | 52-week high: 285.18 | Volume: 113.69 crore Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200-EMA

Reclaimed 200-EMA Risk factors: Policy and regulatory risks, competition and market dynamics, technological disruptions

Policy and regulatory risks, competition and market dynamics, technological disruptions Buy at: ₹ 213

213 Target price: ₹ 245 in three months

245 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 199

SBFC Finance Ltd (current price: ₹ 108.50)

Why it’s recommended: Focused niche in secured MSME lending, low credit risk with secured portfolio

Focused niche in secured MSME lending, low credit risk with secured portfolio Key metrics: P/E: 33.64 | 52-week high: ₹ 112.41 | Volume: ₹ 88.24 crore

P/E: 33.64 | 52-week high: 112.41 | Volume: 88.24 crore Technical analysis: 21-DMA bounce

21-DMA bounce Risk factors: Geographical concentration, interest rate sensitivity

Geographical concentration, interest rate sensitivity Buy at : ₹ 108.50

: 108.50 Target price: ₹ 122 in three months

122 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 103

Stocks to trade today as recommended by Trade Brains Portal:

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (Current price: ₹ 2472)

Target price : ₹ 3,120 in 12 months

: 3,120 in 12 months Stop-loss: ₹ 2,148

2,148 Why it’s recommended: Balkrishna Industries is a leading player in the off-highway tyre (OHT) market, catering to sectors such as agriculture, construction, mining, forestry, and industrial applications. With a global footprint in over 160 countries and marquee clients including John Deere, JCB, Caterpillar, AGCO, and TAFE, BKT is targeting an 8% share of the global OHT market.

The company operates five tyre manufacturing plants across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In FY25, it sold 3,15,273 metric tonnes (MT) of tyres, marking 8% year-on-year growth.

Financial performance (FY25):

Revenue: ₹10,447 crore (+11.5% YoY)

Ebitda: ₹2,682 crore (+16% YoY)

Ebitda margin: 25.26% (+50 bps YoY)

PAT: ₹1,655 crore (+12.5% YoY)

Of total FY25 volumes, 59.9% came from agriculture and 36.6% from the off-the-road (OTR) segment. Europe accounted for 45.1% of volumes, while India contributed 28.6%.

BKT has guided for 17% CAGR in revenue through FY30, aiming to reach ₹23,000 crore. It plans to invest ₹3,500 crore over the next three years to expand facilities in Bhuj for carbon black, power generation, CV tyres, rubber tracks, and PCR tyres. In the OHT segment, ongoing capex and de-bottlenecking will boost capacity by 35,000 MTPA to 425,000 MTPA. The company aims to raise the OHT segment’s contribution to 70% of total revenue by FY30.

Risk factors: BKT is significantly exposed to fluctuations in the prices of key raw materials like natural rubber and crude oil derivatives. The company also faces foreign currency risk, as a major chunk of revenue comes from outside India. Recent developments like tariffs may impact BKT due to higher import costs.

Symphony Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1214)

Target price : ₹ 1,360 in 12 months

: 1,360 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 1,140

: 1,140 Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1988 in Gujarat, Symphony Ltd has grown into a global air-cooling powerhouse with a presence in over 60 countries. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of air coolers and commands leadership in the segment with over 25 million installations.

The company has built strong IP-led differentiation, holding 201 trademarks, 64 registered designs, 15 copyrights, and 48 patents. Its product range includes 15+ industrial and commercial cooler models, backed by direct presence on four continents.

Financial performance (FY25):

Revenue: ₹1,576 crore (+36% YoY)

EBITDA: ₹316 crore (+83% YoY)

PAT: ₹213 crore (+44% YoY)

Of total revenue, 90% ( ₹1,065 crore) came from the domestic market, with the remaining 10% ( ₹117 crore) from exports. Symphony pegs its global brand value at ₹13,000 crore.

The company is focusing on expanding exports, particularly to the USA, Brazil, Europe, the Middle East, and other high-potential regions. Brazil, the world’s fourth-largest cooler market, remains a strategic focus.

Symphony plans to deepen its product offerings and expand its dealer network. It is also investing in innovation—offering features like digital controls, fuzzy logic, stylized design, and low-resource optimization.

Having pioneered BLDC (brushless DC motor) coolers in India, Symphony is now exploring the BLDC fan market. It aims to tap into the growing $2 billion segment, expected to expand at 9–9.5% CAGR through 2029.

Risk factors: Symphony largely has seasonal business, so demand estimates might not work as company performance may decline when there is a weak or delayed summer. The company has over-dependency on the air cooler segment, diversification of the product portfolio is needed as there is growing competition within the air cooler market.

Two stocks as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader

Astra Microwave Ltd (Current market price: ₹ 1163.70)

Astra Microwave Products has delivered a solid financial performance in Q4FY25, showcasing strong growth in the aerospace and defence sector. The last reported numbers indicated that the revenue has now moved to ₹407.85 crore, reflecting a 15.23% year-over-year increase. Astra Microwave maintained an operating margin of 26.60%, demonstrating profitability despite market competition.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue spiked by 57.75%, increasing from ₹258.54 crore in Q3 FY25 to ₹407.85 crore in Q4. Similarly, net income rose 54.94% QoQ, reinforcing financial strength.

Another interesting newsflow is that Radhakishan Damani, a well-known investor, has returned to the company, participating in this fundraise, which further highlights the growing appeal of Astra Microwave’s market prospects.

In addition to financial instruments, Astra Microwave has undergone leadership and board changes, introduced new strategic perspectives while adjusting to evolving industry dynamics.

The stock after a sterling performance till May 2024 faced a huge selloff much ahead of the market exhaustion and the profit booking that ensued resulted had undergone a painful scenario in the last set of weeks indicating that the time is challenging.

However, the strong decline had erased 50% of the rise seen since March 2023 to some strong set of supports around 600. Around this level, the prices encountered some steady buying interest that held back the decline, push the prices higher.

The strong and steady rise that we witnessed backed by buoyant financials and robust participation helped the prices surge higher. Eventually the rise managed to create a fresh new high and the robust participation is indicating a buying opportunity at current and on declines.

Currently the strong surge seen in the prices has resulted in the prices doubling from the March lows highlighting the strong recovery seen in this counter. The quick turnaround in the trend of Astra Microwave’s share price, signaling strong investor confidence and optimism about future prospects.

As we look into the future, Astra Microwave’s focus on financial discipline, operational efficiency, and strategic investments will play a crucial role in shaping its future growth trajectory and establishing itself as a leading player in the defence industry.

With increasing revenue, profitability improvements, investor confidence, and corporate initiatives, Astra Microwave is positioned for sustained expansion.

Considering the current scenario, one should consider buying at current levels and on dips near ₹1070 with a stop below ₹1045 for a rise to ₹1280-1325.

Glaxo Smithkline Pharma (Current market price: ₹ 3348.20)

GSK, is a global healthcare company specializing in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It is one of the world's largest research-based pharmaceutical companies, focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing human health products. GlaxoSmithKline has a long history, with its origins in India dating back to 1924.

In the last reported numbers of Q4 FY25 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GSK) has demonstrated strong financial performance in, reinforcing its position in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company reported a 35% increase in net profit, reaching ₹263 crore, compared to ₹194.48 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose to ₹974.37 crore, reflecting steady growth. GSK’s full-year revenue stood at ₹3,723 crore, marking a 9% increase, while profit after tax before exceptional items surged 32% to ₹915 crore. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹42 per equity share, highlighting its commitment to shareholder returns.

After a volatile upward trajectory since October 2023 the ride lower from July 2024 was a scary one as the fast-paced decline had no respite and combined with the bearish market forces the trends capitulated.

However, since the beginning of 2025 the situation began to improve and the prices also factored the volatility surrounding the Trump Tariff showdown. As things began to clear regarding his stance on Pharma and the implementation of the tariff the resistances began to give away. As seen on the higher timeframe charts , Glaxo demonstrated long body candles highlighting the robust participation. With the momentum too favouring some potential upside the tailwinds in this counter could carry the prices higher. The prices have been witnessing rampant volatility and the swift recovery is definitely a signature of more upside in store.

Looking ahead, GSK remains committed to sustained above-market growth, with a focus on innovation and strategic expansion. The company’s 100th Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 27, 2025, where further strategic decisions are expected. With strong financial results, new product launches, and positive investor sentiment, GSK is well-positioned for continued success in the pharmaceutical industry.

With robust volumes building up one can consider buying dips near ₹3180, stop ₹3100 target ₹3480-3650.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.