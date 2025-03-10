Recommended stocks to watch: Top eight stock picks by market experts for 10 March
SummaryHere are the select stock recommendations for 10 March from NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
• DBCORP: Buy above ₹231, stop ₹224 target ₹255-265
This newspaper stock after undergoing lot of volatility and the Q3 results were found stable and the inability of the bears to drag it lower in this uncertain market speaks well for a strong rounding pattern breakout as buying momentum got built. After biding some time and absorbing the volatility we can look at the prices looking to extend next week. The steady upward bounce has pushed the RSI above 70 indicating the trends could sustain beyond the value area resistance around 225.