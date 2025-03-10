• GLAXO: Buy above ₹ 2760, stop ₹ 2725, target ₹ 2985-3025

Pharma stocks are under pressure and the fall seen in the last few weeks in this counter , there has been a strong rebound in the last month indicating that the bullish momentum could extend. The long body shown at the end of the last rise on Friday suggests that there is more rise possible. The attempt to move higher post the consolidation presents a strong case of bullishness. As Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already showing rebound from 60 levels , we can look to trade long in this counter.