In a dramatic reversal of sentiment, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have poured over ₹1 trillion into Indian equities in November so far, taking monthly purchases to a record high since National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) began tracking the data in 2002. This includes more than ₹84,000 crore invested in the first half of the month and an additional ₹22,000 crore in the past three trading sessions.
In a dramatic reversal of sentiment, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have poured over ₹1 trillion into Indian equities in November so far, taking monthly purchases to a record high since National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) began tracking the data in 2002. This includes more than ₹84,000 crore invested in the first half of the month and an additional ₹22,000 crore in the past three trading sessions.
This marks a sharp turnaround after FPIs pulled out around ₹35,000 crore each in October and September, narrowing net foreign equity outflows for 2026 to around ₹1.9 trillion.
This marks a sharp turnaround after FPIs pulled out around ₹35,000 crore each in October and September, narrowing net foreign equity outflows for 2026 to around ₹1.9 trillion.
However, sectoral allocations suggest that FPIs are yet to signal a broad-based vote of confidence in Indian equities. The majority of their investments have flowed into financial services, indicating a preference for large, liquid stocks, while several other sectors continue to witness outflows.
Selective buying
Financial services accounted for 51% of net FPI inflows, attracting ₹43,102 crore in the fortnight ended 15 November. This marked the sector’s strongest fortnightly inflow in at least three years and a sharp turnaround after FPIs net sold more than ₹1.2 trillion worth of financial services stocks between January and October.
Following months of heavy selling, financial services stocks have emerged as a natural starting point for foreign investors looking to rebuild their India exposure, said Vinay Jain, fund manager and head of research at Karma Capital. Strong credit growth, healthy asset quality and expectations of sustained lending growth have further strengthened the sector’s appeal, Jain added.
Telecommunications and automobiles also received around ₹7,600 crore of net inflows each, while consumer services attracted about ₹6,500 crore and information technology received roughly ₹5,100 crore. Together, these five sectors accounted for nearly 83% of net buying so far in November.
Capital goods remained the biggest drag, with FPIs extending their selling streak through November. They offloaded around ₹3,800 crore in the first fortnight after selling about ₹4,700 crore in October.
Investors have turned cautious after a sharp rally in capital goods stocks, noted Jain. Concerns over high valuations and doubts over order inflows and project execution expectations have driven the selling, he said.
A tactical move
Experts say the global sell-off in AI-linked stocks, easing crude prices and attractive valuations in select Indian large-caps have prompted foreign investors to rotate capital towards India. The inflows, however, have been concentrated in liquid index heavyweights, reflecting a preference for stocks that offer scale and ease of entry and exit.
The strategic shift has coincided with a sharp rally in the Nifty 50, which has gained over 10% so far this month, outpacing the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices, which rose 6% and 5%, respectively.
However, the surge may not signal a sustained shift in foreign investor sentiment, said Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of digital broking platform Trackk. He described the inflows as a tactical repositioning after months of heavy selling, with FPIs looking to rebuild positions after being significantly underweight on India.
Valuation comfort
According to a recent report by W Private by Groww, India's relative valuation appeal and strong September-quarter (Q2) earnings have also supported foreign inflows. The Nifty 50's 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple was 18.6 times on 6 November, still below its 10-year average of 20.9 times, the report noted.
Mint's analysis of standalone results shows that Nifty 50 companies reported adjusted aggregate net profit growth of 28% year-on-year in Q2 FY27, with nearly half of them recording growth of over 20%.
A similar analysis of 574 banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies found that profits grew 21%, the strongest pace in nearly three years. A record credit growth of nearly 21% in the September quarter, the strongest in over a decade, bolstered the sector's performance, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy data.
The combination of relatively attractive valuations and strong earnings growth, particularly in financials, helps explain why foreign buying has gravitated towards large-cap stocks.
Are they here to stay?
However, the inflows remain vulnerable to global and domestic macroeconomic risks. The US 10-year Treasury yield remains above 5%, while Brent crude is around $92.5 a barrel, maintaining pressure on India's inflation and interest rate outlook.
“One month of strong inflows does not necessarily signal a sustained return of foreign capital,” said Jain of Karma Capital. A durable recovery in FPI flows will depend on India's ability to sustain earnings growth and remain attractive relative to other markets amid global macroeconomic uncertainty, he added.
A sustained rise in crude prices or further rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India could keep bond yields elevated and weigh on the attractiveness of Indian stocks, said Radhika Rao, senior economist and executive director at DBS Bank.