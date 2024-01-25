Red Sea crisis: Agri commodities, Marine foods to see maximum impact; no impact on metals, pharmaceuticals -CRISIL
Stock Market Today: Agriculture Commodities, Marine food exports as per CRISIL are expected to see maximum impact of Red Sea crisis. Textiles, chemicals, capital goods see no major near-term impact. Shipping companies benefit from higher freight rates; pharmaceuticals and metals are not impacted.
Red sea Crisis is posing challenges for many sectors and any aggravation of the crisis is looked as potential threat for the equity markets too as can stroke inflation.
