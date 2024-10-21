Red-hot bond market powers wave of risky borrowing
Sam Goldfarb , Vicky Ge Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Oct 2024, 06:45 PM IST
SummaryIssuance of speculative-grade debt reaches nearly record levels, reflecting economic optimism.
Weaker businesses are rushing to take advantage of a red-hot credit market, issuing a deluge of bonds and loans to refinance older debt, strengthen their balance sheets and fund dividend payments to their owners.
