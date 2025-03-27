Industry
Refining margins of OMCs subdued in FY25 amid shrinking Russian discounts
Summary
- Refining margins of Indian refiners and OMCs have been on a downward trend from the highs reached in FY23 amid large discounts on Russian oil.
New Delhi: Gross refining margins (GRM) of oil marketing companies (OMC) in India are likely to continue to narrow in the ongoing fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 (FY25) with declining discounts on Russian oil and shrinking crack spreads.
