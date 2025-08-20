Regaal Resources shares make stellar debut, list at ₹141, a premium of 38.24% from IPO price

Regaal Resources IPO Listing: Regaal Resources shares made a stellar debut on the bourses on Wednesday, August 20, listing at ₹141 on NSE, a premium of 38.24 per cent to its issue price of ₹102. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹141.80, up 39 per cent from the IPO price.

The ₹306 crore IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from investors during its subscription period between August 12 and August 14, achieving an overall subscription of 159.87 times. The issue attracted bids for 335.73 crore shares against the 2.10 crore shares on offer.

Strong demand was led by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 356.72 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 190.96 times their quota, while the retail investor segment was booked 57.75 times.

About Regaal Resources IPO The Regaal Resources IPO comprised a fresh issue of 2.06 crore shares worth ₹210.00 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.94 crore shares amounting to ₹96.00 crore. For retail investors, the minimum lot size was set at 144 shares, translating to an investment requirement of ₹13,824.

Regaal stated that the net proceeds from the IPO would be used towards full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding loans of the business amounting to ₹159.00 crore, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO opening, the company secured ₹91.80 crore from anchor investors on August 11, 2025. The book running lead manager for the issue is Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar.

About the Company Regal Resources Limited, incorporated in 2012, is engaged in the manufacturing of maize specialty products in India with a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day. The company produces maize starch and modified starch, which are natural plant-based starches derived from maize. Alongside these, it also manufactures a range of co-products such as gluten, germ, enriched fiber, and fibre. In addition, Regal Resources is involved in producing food-grade starches including maize flour, icing sugar, custard powder, and baking powder, catering to both industrial and consumer needs.

Regaal Resources Ltd reported strong growth in its financial performance, with revenue rising 53 percent in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) also saw a sharp jump of 115 percent over the same period, highlighting the company’s improving profitability and operational strength.