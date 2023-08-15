Regulator proposes to ease delisting norms

In the 20-page consultation paper, Sebi proposed to allow firms to make delisting offers at fixed prices. Through this mechanism, the company can announce a fixed price for delisting, and investors can choose to sell or not sell their shares at the price. If the acquirer’s offer fails to take him to 90% shareholding in the company, the acquirer will be required to wait for six months and then refloat the offer. This proposal significantly eases the process of delisting for listed firms since reverse book building has been a key thorn for delisting in India.