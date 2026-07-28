Fund managers build dedicated Reit, InvIT portfolios as market deepens

Mumbai: India's Reit and InvIT market is spawning new investment products, with asset and wealth managers launching mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs) and portfolio management services focused on the two asset classes amid a deeper listed market and a growing pool of assets.
What was largely an asset class accessed by buying individual listed Reits and InvITs is increasingly being packaged into managed products catering to investors ranging from retail participants to wealthy individuals and family offices.
This comes as India's Reit and InvIT market expands in size and track record, giving fund managers a broader pool of assets from which to build diversified portfolios.
The real estate and infrastructure investment trusts are poised to double their assets under management to over ₹20 trillion by 2030, as domestic institutions tap only a fraction of their allowed exposure to the asset class, Mint reported last month citing a report by Avendus Capital.