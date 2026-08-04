Reits, InvITs may tap overseas investors via depository receipts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed allowing Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to raise funds from foreign investors through depository receipts, widening access to global capital for India's investment market.
Depository receipts are instruments issued by a foreign depository that represent ownership of securities held in another country. In this case, units of Indian Reits and InvITs would remain backed by domestic assets, while foreign investors would be able to trade corresponding receipts in international markets and in foreign currency.
Although foreign investors are already permitted to invest in Reits and InvITs under the country's foreign investment rules, Sebi's regulations governing these investment vehicles do not include specific provisions for issuing depository receipts for their units, creating a regulatory gap.
In a consultation paper issued on Tuesday, the market regulator said that the proposed framework seeks to address this by introducing specific provisions in the Reit and InvIT regulations.
Sebi proposed that depository receipts may be issued against units of Reits and publicly offered InvITs, subject to compliance with regulatory requirements and future guidelines issued by the regulator.
The proposal is open for public comments until 25 August.
The move could make Indian Reits and InvITs more accessible to overseas investors by allowing them to participate through international exchanges without directly purchasing units on Indian stock exchanges. Sebi said this could attract additional foreign capital into these vehicles.
However, the proposal excludes privately listed InvITs. These InvITs typically have large investment ticket sizes, with trading lots of ₹25 lakh, and are restricted largely to institutional investors and corporates. Allowing depository receipts for such units could make it difficult to maintain existing investor-eligibility restrictions in overseas markets, it said.
The market regulator also said that the detailed operational framework for issuing depository receipts against Reit and InvIT units will be issued separately through a circular. The framework is expected to draw from existing rules governing depository receipt issuance by Indian companies while making changes suited to the structure of investment trusts.
Reits have garnered funds worth ₹6,005 crore in the current fiscal year until June, while InvITs have mobilized ₹3,826.78 crore.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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