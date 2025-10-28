Reits get equity status: Are these three stocks the next big winners?
Madhvendra 7 min read 28 Oct 2025, 02:06 pm IST
Summary
Reits are opening a new path to steady income as liquidity rises. Strong occupancy, growing rents, and reliable payouts make these office Reits a compelling play for investors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) offer investors a means to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of income-generating commercial real estate assets. By investing in Reits, individuals can earn regular passive income without the need to own or manage properties directly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story