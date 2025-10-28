Reits get equity status: Are these three stocks the next big winners?

Looking ahead, the management expects continued growth across key metrics. Distributions are expected to rise 10% to a range of ₹25.3 per unit in FY26. This will likely be supported by a 13% growth in NOI, along with portfolio occupancy improving to 94%. Over the longer term, growth in NOI will also be backed by lease renewals. Around 22% of the Reit's leases are set to expire by FY29, offering a blended mark-to-market upside potential of nearly 10%.