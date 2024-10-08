Reliance Communications, The Anup Engineering & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Reliance Communications, The Anup Engineering, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, IPCA Laboratories

Published8 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Reliance Communications, The Anup Engineering, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, IPCA Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 126.5(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 300.71(0.37%) points at 08 Oct 2024 10:59:59 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 546.5(1.08%) at 08 Oct 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Banswara Syntex hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Titan Company, Tata Motors, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
