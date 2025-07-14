The king’s comeback: Why Reliance Industries is beating the market

Of course, it would be naive to assume that the company’s current trajectory is entirely devoid of risks. Weak global growth, exacerbated by Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums, poses a serious headwind for oil and petrochemicals demand. Further compression in O2C margins can deal a heavy blow to RIL, as this segment still remains its cash cow. Delay in telecom tariff hikes and a lacklustre consumption environment too can weigh on its consumer businesses, which can saddle its balance sheet with debt—a problem it had to contend with in the past.