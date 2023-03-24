Reliance Industries shares trade near 52-week low. Jefferies has 'Buy' tag1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Reliance Industries stock is down more than 13% in year-to-date terms
While there is a growing concern that telecom tariff hikes may only take place after general elections in May 2024, global brokerage Jefferies noted that this could lead to accelerated market share shifts and in theory an effective duopoly which could add ₹93 per share upside potential.
