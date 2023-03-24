Reliance Industries shares trade near 52-week low. Jefferies has 'Buy' tag

“Following up on our recent note addressing key investor concerns on RIL which addressed the key concerns on capex, leverage and slower growth in Retail, we look at the key investor concerns on RIL's telecom operations in this note. In our recent interactions, delays in timing of tariff hikes - potentially after the general elections in May-24, have been cited as the key concern on Reliance Jio, besides rising capex and leverage," Jefferies added.

