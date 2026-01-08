Reliance Industries sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026 — Check details here

Q3 results update: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday, 8 Janaury 2026, announced that the board has decided to hold the company's October to December quarter meeting for the current fiscal year on Friday, 26 January 2026, according to an exchange filing.

RIL's board also announced that the company will consider and approve the financial statements for the third quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26 in the meeting and release them on the same day.

“Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 16 January 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025,” the company informed the exchanges through its filing.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate also disclosed that the company will hold its analyst meeting after announcing the quarterly results for the October-December quarter.

Reliance Q2 results Mint reported on 17 October 2025, Reliance Industries recorded a 16% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹22,146 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹19,101 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's consolidated EBITDA rose 14.6% YoY to ₹50,367 crore, while the EBITDA margin increased by 80 basis points to 17.8%, compared YoY with 17% a year ago for the same period.

Reliance Industries' consolidated revenues from core operations witnessed a 10% rise to ₹2.83 trillion, according to the company's filings.

Reliance share price trend Reliance Industries shares closed 2.23% lower at ₹1,470.70 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹1,504.20 at the previous market close, according to NSE data. The company disclosed its Q3 results update after the market operating hours on 8 January 2026.

Reliance shares have given stock market investors more than 52% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 15% returns in the last three-year period, NSE data shows.

The data also showed that Reliance stock has risen 16.21% in the last one-year period, but has lost 4.69% in the last one-month. The company's stock has been trading 6.66% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Reliance Industries shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,611.80 on 5 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,114.85 on 7 April 2025, according to the NSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹19.90 trillion as of the stock market close on Thursday, 8 January 2026.

