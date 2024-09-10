Reliance Industries share are down by -0.03%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 10 Sep 11:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2925.25, -0.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81686.53, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2938.95 and a low of ₹2916 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2999.84 10 3008.02 20 2985.89 50 3035.87 100 2967.76 300 2850.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2939.7, ₹2954.1, & ₹2968.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2911.05, ₹2896.8, & ₹2882.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 171.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.4% with a target price of ₹3287.86666667.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter.