Reliance Industries share are down by -0.03%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2924.8 and closed slightly higher at 2925.25. The stock reached a high of 2938.95 and a low of 2916 during the day.

Published10 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
At 10 Sep 11:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2925.25, -0.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81686.53, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 2938.95 and a low of 2916 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52999.84
103008.02
202985.89
503035.87
1002967.76
3002850.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2939.7, 2954.1, & 2968.35, whereas it has key support levels at 2911.05, 2896.8, & 2882.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 171.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.4% with a target price of 3287.86666667.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.03% today to trade at 2925.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.16% each respectively.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
