Reliance Industries share are down by -0.03%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 10 Sep 11:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2925.25, -0.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81686.53, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2938.95 and a low of ₹2916 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2999.84
|10
|3008.02
|20
|2985.89
|50
|3035.87
|100
|2967.76
|300
|2850.74
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2939.7, ₹2954.1, & ₹2968.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2911.05, ₹2896.8, & ₹2882.4.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 171.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price down -0.03% today to trade at ₹2925.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.16% each respectively.