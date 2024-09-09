Reliance Industries share are down by -0.07%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2932.1 and closed slightly lower at 2927.9. The stock reached a high of 2939 and a low of 2912.5 during the day.

Published9 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
At 09 Sep 11:17 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2927.9, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81341.53, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 2939 and a low of 2912.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52999.84
103008.02
202985.89
503035.87
1002967.76
3002848.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2975.62, 3020.18, & 3046.37, whereas it has key support levels at 2904.87, 2878.68, & 2834.12.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 82.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.84 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.29% with a target price of 3287.86666667.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.07% today to trade at 2927.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.19% each respectively.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
