Reliance Industries share are down by -0.07%, Nifty up by 0.11%

At 09 Sep 11:17 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2927.9, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81341.53, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2939 and a low of ₹2912.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2999.84
|10
|3008.02
|20
|2985.89
|50
|3035.87
|100
|2967.76
|300
|2848.10
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2975.62, ₹3020.18, & ₹3046.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2904.87, ₹2878.68, & ₹2834.12.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 82.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price down -0.07% today to trade at ₹2927.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.19% each respectively.