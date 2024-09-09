Reliance Industries share are down by -0.07%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2932.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 2927.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2939 and a low of ₹ 2912.5 during the day.

At 09 Sep 11:17 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2927.9, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81341.53, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2939 and a low of ₹2912.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2999.84 10 3008.02 20 2985.89 50 3035.87 100 2967.76 300 2848.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2975.62, ₹3020.18, & ₹3046.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2904.87, ₹2878.68, & ₹2834.12.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 82.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.84 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.29% with a target price of ₹3287.86666667. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}