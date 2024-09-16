Reliance Industries share are down by -0.15%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2957.5 and closed at 2940. The stock reached a high of 2961.6 and a low of 2939 during the trading session.

Published16 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:11 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2940, -0.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82926.86, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 2961.6 and a low of 2939 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52931.00
102965.42
202984.87
503017.95
1002967.33
3002859.94

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 9.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.99 .

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.15% today to trade at 2940 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.04% each respectively.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsReliance Industries share are down by -0.15%, Nifty up by 0.17%

