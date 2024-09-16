Reliance Industries share are down by -0.15%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2957.5 and closed at ₹ 2940. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2961.6 and a low of ₹ 2939 during the trading session.

At 16 Sep 11:11 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2940, -0.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82926.86, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2961.6 and a low of ₹2939 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2931.00 10 2965.42 20 2984.87 50 3017.95 100 2967.33 300 2859.94

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 9.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.99 .

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.