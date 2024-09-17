Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Reliance Industries share are up by 0.04%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Reliance Industries share are up by 0.04%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2948.7 and closed slightly lower at 2944.05. The stock reached a high of 2954 and a low of 2939 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2944.05, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83058.77, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 2954 and a low of 2939 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52931.00
102965.42
202984.87
503017.95
1002967.33
3002862.46

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 10.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.97 .

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price up 0.04% today to trade at 2944.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.08% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.