Reliance Industries share are up by 0.04%, Nifty up by 0.06%

At 17 Sep 11:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2944.05, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83058.77, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2954 and a low of ₹2939 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2931.00
|10
|2965.42
|20
|2984.87
|50
|3017.95
|100
|2967.33
|300
|2862.46
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 10.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price up 0.04% today to trade at ₹2944.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.08% each respectively.