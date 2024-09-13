Reliance Industries share are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2954.4 and closed at 2960.55. The stock reached a high of 2966 and a low of 2948.8 during the day.

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:19 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2960.55, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82928.55, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 2966 and a low of 2948.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52933.83
102981.20
202983.66
503024.65
1002967.33
3002856.56

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 45.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.13 .

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price up 0.07% today to trade at 2960.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.04% each respectively.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
