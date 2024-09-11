Reliance Industries share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2928.95. The stock reached a high of 2933.75 and a low of 2923. It closed at 2928.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:06 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2928, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82004.68, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 2933.75 and a low of 2923 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52978.49
102998.21
202984.78
503033.17
1002967.69
3002851.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2938.35, 2955.7, & 2967.3, whereas it has key support levels at 2909.4, 2897.8, & 2880.45.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 25.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.77 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.35% with a target price of 3289.53333333.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price up 0.17% today to trade at 2928 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.1% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsReliance Industries share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.50
11:07 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-7.15 (-2.42%)

Tata Motors

980.30
11:07 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-55.15 (-5.33%)

Tata Steel

149.65
11:07 AM | 11 SEP 2024
0.2 (0.13%)

Bharat Electronics

289.45
11:07 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.65 (1.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

PNB Housing Finance

1,129.00
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
79.7 (7.6%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,638.00
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
155.6 (6.27%)

Suzlon Energy

81.95
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.9 (5%)

JM Financial

130.45
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
5.5 (4.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue