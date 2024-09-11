Reliance Industries share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2928.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2933.75 and a low of ₹ 2923. It closed at ₹ 2928.

At 11 Sep 11:06 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2928, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82004.68, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2933.75 and a low of ₹2923 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2978.49 10 2998.21 20 2984.78 50 3033.17 100 2967.69 300 2851.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2938.35, ₹2955.7, & ₹2967.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2909.4, ₹2897.8, & ₹2880.45.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 25.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.77 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.35% with a target price of ₹3289.53333333. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}