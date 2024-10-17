Hello User
Reliance Industries share are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Reliance Industries share are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2738.7 and closed at 2721.05. The stock reached a high of 2738.7 and a low of 2715.6 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:12 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2721.05, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81113.83, down by -0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 2738.7 and a low of 2715.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52733.49
102772.33
202873.43
502928.31
1002969.02
3002907.66

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 365.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.98 & P/B is at 2.24.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in to 21.59% in the quarter.

Reliance Industries share price up 0.48% today to trade at 2721.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.48% each respectively.

