Reliance Industries share are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2738.7 and closed at ₹ 2721.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2738.7 and a low of ₹ 2715.6 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:12 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2721.05, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81113.83, down by -0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2738.7 and a low of ₹2715.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2733.49 10 2772.33 20 2873.43 50 2928.31 100 2969.02 300 2907.66

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 365.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.98 & P/B is at 2.24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in to 21.59% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}