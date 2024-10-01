Reliance Industries share are down by -0.84%, Nifty down by -0.22%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2962.7 and closed at 2929.1. The stock reached a high of 2978 and a low of 2929 during the day.

Published1 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:10 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2929.1, -0.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84168.95, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 2978 and a low of 2929 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53001.64
102973.44
202969.43
502978.45
1002975.22
3002888.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3018.13, 3084.62, & 3119.28, whereas it has key support levels at 2916.98, 2882.32, & 2815.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 131.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.29% with a target price of 3289.00.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.84% today to trade at 2929.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.22% & -0.16% each respectively.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
