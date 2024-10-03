Reliance Industries share are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2870.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 2868. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2899.95 and a low of ₹ 2775 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2868, -2.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82970.64, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2899.95 and a low of ₹2775 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2984.83 10 2973.05 20 2960.99 50 2973.91 100 2977.82 300 2893.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2961.82, ₹2993.98, & ₹3012.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2911.57, ₹2893.48, & ₹2861.32.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 838.66% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.84 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.68% with a target price of ₹3289.00.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.