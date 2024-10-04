Reliance Industries share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2814 and closed at 2817.95. The stock reached a high of 2835.95 and a low of 2766 during the day.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2817.65, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82793.47, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 2835.95 and a low of 2766 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52984.83
102973.05
202960.99
502973.91
1002977.82
3002895.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2877.12, 2935.28, & 2971.77, whereas it has key support levels at 2782.47, 2745.98, & 2687.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 1195.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.70 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.73% with a target price of 3289.00.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price up 0.09% today to trade at 2817.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.22% & 0.36% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsReliance Industries share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,189.60
11:03 AM | 4 OCT 2024
14.15 (1.2%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.65
11:03 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.55 (2.24%)

Tata Steel share price

168.00
11:03 AM | 4 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.63%)

Tata Motors share price

939.00
11:03 AM | 4 OCT 2024
13 (1.4%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries share price

550.25
10:55 AM | 4 OCT 2024
27.2 (5.2%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,243.65
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
61.45 (5.2%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

356.30
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
15.5 (4.55%)

JK Paper share price

483.45
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
20.6 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.