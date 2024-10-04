Reliance Industries share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2814 and closed at ₹ 2817.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2835.95 and a low of ₹ 2766 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2817.65, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82793.47, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2835.95 and a low of ₹2766 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2984.83 10 2973.05 20 2960.99 50 2973.91 100 2977.82 300 2895.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2877.12, ₹2935.28, & ₹2971.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2782.47, ₹2745.98, & ₹2687.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 1195.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.70 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.73% with a target price of ₹3289.00.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.