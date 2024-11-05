Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.98%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries had an opening price of ₹ 1293.75 and a closing price of ₹ 1289.20. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 1305.50 and a low of ₹ 1286.15. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:02 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹1289.2, -0.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78318.61, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1305.5 and a low of ₹1286.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1337.78 10 1340.82 20 1354.00 50 1431.02 100 1470.44 300 1455.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1332.23, ₹1363.57, & ₹1387.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1277.33, ₹1253.77, & ₹1222.43.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 625.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.95 & P/B is at 2.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.11% with a target price of ₹1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.