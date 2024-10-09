Reliance Industries share are down by -0.61%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 2802.7 and closed at ₹ 2779. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2802.7 and a low of ₹ 2771.1 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2779, -0.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81908.32, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2802.7 and a low of ₹2771.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2842.72 10 2922.18 20 2930.15 50 2961.53 100 2976.52 300 2900.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2821.77, ₹2844.68, & ₹2890.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2753.07, ₹2707.28, & ₹2684.37.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 189.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.10% with a target price of ₹3282.00.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.