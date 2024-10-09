Hello User
Reliance Industries share are down by -0.61%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Reliance Industries share are down by -0.61%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2802.7 and closed at 2779. The stock reached a high of 2802.7 and a low of 2771.1 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2779, -0.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81908.32, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of 2802.7 and a low of 2771.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52842.72
102922.18
202930.15
502961.53
1002976.52
3002900.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2821.77, 2844.68, & 2890.47, whereas it has key support levels at 2753.07, 2707.28, & 2684.37.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 189.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.10% with a target price of 3282.00.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.61% today to trade at 2779 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.63% & 0.34% each respectively.

