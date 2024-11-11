Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.39%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1282.6 and closed at 1279. The stock reached a high of 1285.95 and a low of 1266.35 during the trading session.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 1279, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79963.09, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 1285.95 and a low of 1266.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51304.63
101321.21
201335.87
501410.87
1001462.26
3001454.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1299.43, 1313.87, & 1326.08, whereas it has key support levels at 1272.78, 1260.57, & 1246.13.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 327.43% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.58 & P/B is at 2.12.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.10% with a target price of 1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.44% MF holding, & 21.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.37% in june to 8.44% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.59% in june to 21.19% in the september quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.39% today to trade at 1279 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.6% each respectively.

