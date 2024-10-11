Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2742 and closed at 2753.05. The stock reached a high of 2767.05 and a low of 2738 during the day.

Published11 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2753.05, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 2767.05 and a low of 2738 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52775.23
102880.03
202915.01
502951.28
1002975.16
3002903.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2762.92, 2784.03, & 2796.07, whereas it has key support levels at 2729.77, 2717.73, & 2696.62.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.99 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.21% with a target price of 3282.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price up 0.4% today to trade at 2753.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
