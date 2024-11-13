Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.97%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1269.5 and closed at 1260.8. The stock reached a high of 1275 and a low of 1254.15 during the day.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Reliance IndustriesShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
Reliance IndustriesShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 1260.8, -0.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78208.96, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 1275 and a low of 1254.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51304.63
101321.21
201335.87
501410.87
1001462.26
3001455.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1283.72, 1295.38, & 1301.47, whereas it has key support levels at 1265.97, 1259.88, & 1248.22.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.39 & P/B is at 2.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.90% with a target price of 1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.56% MF holding, & 20.08% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.44% in july to 8.56% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.19% in july to 20.08% in the october quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.97% today to trade at 1260.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.59% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsReliance Industries Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.97%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

284.15
11:16 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-6.1 (-2.1%)

Tata Steel share price

140.45
11:16 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-3.7 (-2.57%)

Tata Motors share price

785.25
11:16 AM | 13 NOV 2024
0.3 (0.04%)

Tata Power share price

408.55
11:16 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.7 (-1.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

62.89
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.06 (-7.45%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,168.10
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-787.05 (-6.08%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

929.30
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-58.1 (-5.88%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,122.75
11:07 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-66.9 (-5.62%)
More from Top Losers

KNR Constructions share price

310.10
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
25.95 (9.13%)

Piramal Pharma share price

266.00
11:09 AM | 13 NOV 2024
15.45 (6.17%)

Medplus Health Services share price

697.00
11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
21.35 (3.16%)

Adani Power share price

574.10
11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
16.3 (2.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.000.00
    Chennai
    77,311.000.00
    Delhi
    77,463.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.