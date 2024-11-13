Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Reliance Industries share price are down by -0.97%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 1269.5 and closed at ₹ 1260.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1275 and a low of ₹ 1254.15 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹1260.8, -0.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78208.96, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1275 and a low of ₹1254.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1304.63 10 1321.21 20 1335.87 50 1410.87 100 1462.26 300 1455.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1283.72, ₹1295.38, & ₹1301.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1265.97, ₹1259.88, & ₹1248.22.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% & ROA of 4.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.39 & P/B is at 2.10.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.90% with a target price of ₹1600.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.56% MF holding, & 20.08% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.44% in july to 8.56% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.19% in july to 20.08% in the october quarter.