Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are down by -0.03%, Nifty up by 0.52%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2761.7 and closed at 2741.5. The stock reached a high of 2761.7 during the day and a low of 2738.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:13 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2741.5, -0.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81860.14, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 2761.7 and a low of 2738 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52754.27
102829.64
202896.14
502940.25
1002972.61
3002904.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2761.48, 2778.47, & 2790.38, whereas it has key support levels at 2732.58, 2720.67, & 2703.68.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 152.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.01 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.72% with a target price of 3282.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price down -0.03% today to trade at 2741.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.52% & 0.59% each respectively.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
