Reliance Industries share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2934.37
|10
|2956.43
|20
|2983.15
|50
|3014.65
|100
|2967.58
|300
|2865.24
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2954.98, ₹2965.82, & ₹2976.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2933.28, ₹2922.42, & ₹2911.58.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 47.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.65% with a target price of ₹3289.53.
The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.
Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.06% today to trade at ₹2946.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
