Reliance Industries share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹2946.4, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83247.41, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2964 and a low of ₹2936.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2934.37 10 2956.43 20 2983.15 50 3014.65 100 2967.58 300 2865.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2954.98, ₹2965.82, & ₹2976.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2933.28, ₹2922.42, & ₹2911.58.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 47.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.65% with a target price of ₹3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.