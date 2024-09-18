Reliance Industries share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2940 and closed at 2946.4. The stock reached a high of 2964 and a low of 2936.1 during the day.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2946.4, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83247.41, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 2964 and a low of 2936.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52934.37
102956.43
202983.15
503014.65
1002967.58
3002865.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2954.98, 2965.82, & 2976.68, whereas it has key support levels at 2933.28, 2922.42, & 2911.58.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 47.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.65% with a target price of 3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.06% today to trade at 2946.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsReliance Industries share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

213.15
12:02 PM | 18 SEP 2024
5.4 (2.6%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

132.05
12:02 PM | 18 SEP 2024
-1 (-0.75%)

State Bank Of India

792.30
12:02 PM | 18 SEP 2024
9.25 (1.18%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

292.20
12:02 PM | 18 SEP 2024
-2.35 (-0.8%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Graphite India

581.60
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
46.6 (8.71%)

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

2,395.00
11:57 AM | 18 SEP 2024
179 (8.08%)

Samvardhana Motherson International

205.85
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
10.75 (5.51%)

Bikaji Foods International

913.00
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
47.65 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,100.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,130.00-150.00
    Delhi
    73,510.00180.00
    Kolkata
    73,540.00250.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue