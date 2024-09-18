Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Reliance Industries share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Reliance Industries share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2940 and closed at 2946.4. The stock reached a high of 2964 and a low of 2936.1 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2946.4, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83247.41, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 2964 and a low of 2936.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52934.37
102956.43
202983.15
503014.65
1002967.58
3002865.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2954.98, 2965.82, & 2976.68, whereas it has key support levels at 2933.28, 2922.42, & 2911.58.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 47.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.65% with a target price of 3289.53.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price has gained 0.06% today to trade at 2946.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.