Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : Reliance Industries share are up by 0.2%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2706.65 and closed at 2718.85. The stock reached a high of 2723 and a low of 2683.20 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 2718.85, 0.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81058.37, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 2723 and a low of 2683.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52725.07
102750.15
202861.60
502924.58
1002966.37
3002908.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2732.93, 2751.32, & 2765.73, whereas it has key support levels at 2700.13, 2685.72, & 2667.33.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.03 & P/B is at 2.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.92% with a target price of 3206.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in the june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price up 0.2% today to trade at 2718.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.06% each respectively.

